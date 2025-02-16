It was reported earlier this week that Ax and Smash of Demolition have signed WWE Legends contracts, marking the end of a long-standing dispute with the company. Their departure from WWE decades ago, along with various legal battles over the Demolition trademark, had kept them at odds with the promotion for years.

With this deal in place, WWE now has the rights to license and merchandise both Ax and Smash, as well as the Demolition brand. This isn’t the first time the legendary tag team has been featured under the WWE banner—they previously appeared in the WWE 12 video game and have had WWE-produced action figures in the past.

One thing that hasn’t happened, however, is a Hall of Fame induction. Despite their record-setting reign as WWF Tag Team Champions, Demolition has remained a glaring omission from WWE’s Hall of Fame. Under the current regime, Ax and Smash have been discussed as potential inductees, though it’s unclear if a decision has been finalized.

It’s also unknown whether WWE would consider including Crush, portrayed by Brian Adams, in a potential Hall of Fame induction. Crush was part of Demolition for a year before moving on to other prominent roles, including stints in the Nation of Domination, NWO, and as one-half of WCW Tag Team Champions Kronik.

