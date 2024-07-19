“The Best in the World” and “The Scottish Warrior” appear set to finally do battle inside the squared circle at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

However, there is expected to be a special guest referee for the match.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that the working plan behind-the-scenes in WWE right now heading into WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland on August 3 is for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre to take place, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins serving as the special guest referee.

According to the report, the WWE creative team is proceeding under the belief that Punk will, in fact, be medically cleared, with the anticipated date being the final WWE Raw show before the premium live event, which takes place on Monday, July 29.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland, OH.