WWE ran the LCDC Arena in Paris, France on Friday, August 29, 2025, for the WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the show, Michin defeated Kiana James in a match that lasted all of ten seconds, with the women’s wrestling star easily taking out the new protege’ of WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia.

As noted, per pre-match stipulations, Michin has now earned herself a match against Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

No show or date was announced for the scheduled Michin vs. Giulia title tilt.

WWE SmackDown aired live at 2/1c on Netflix for international viewers on 8/29, but will air in the usual 8/7c prime time evening time slot tonight on the USA Network for fans in the United States.

