FTW Champion Hook has been added to the AEW Double Or Nothing card.

AEW previously announced The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy vs. The Gunns and Ethan Page, with The Hardys taking possession of Page’s contract if they win. However, The Hardys will appear on this week’s AEW Rampage to announce that Kassidy is unable to compete due to an injury suffered in the beatdown by The Gunns and Page the week before.

Hook was then introduced as the tag team partner for The Hardys.

The 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, May 28 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Unsanctioned Match

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole

Special Guest Ringside Enforcer: Sabu.

The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Gunns (Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) and Ethan Page

If Team Hardy wins, they get control of Page’s contract.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.