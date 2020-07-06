Spoiler Update on Possible Returns to WWE TV

As noted earlier at this link, PWInsider reported that former WWE Superstar Heath Slater is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW.
In an update, Fightful Select reports that there were other names that were “back” at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for last week’s TV tapings. One is scheduled to return to WWE programming after missing the last few tapings, but that name was not revealed.
Slater was released back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. Technically he and other released talents are still under contract with WWE until their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on July 15.
