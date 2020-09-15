As noted last night, it was believed that the 5 RETRIBUTION members featured in the first RETRIBUTION segment on last night’s RAW were Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez and Shane Thorne. The Miz and Mojo Rawley were also rumored for the spot that Thorne was in.

In an update, POST Wrestling has reported that internal WWE rosters confirm that the 5 members in the first segment were Dijakovic, Maddin, Yim, Martinez and Thorne.

Martinez spoke first, while Dijakovic spoke second. It’s expected that these 5 members will be used for the group when the characters are finally revealed.

