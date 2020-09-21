Robert Roode is reportedly set to return to WWE action soon.

Roode is expected to return to RAW within the next week or two, according to @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that Roode’s return could come as soon as tonight’s RAW episode.

Roode, who is still listed as a member of the RAW roster, has not competed since the Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles back in March. He had been teaming with Dolph Ziggler on the blue brand, but there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for him as Ziggler is working RAW, mainly the RAW Underground fights.

It’s been reported that Roode has been away from WWE because he was stuck in Canada due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Stay tuned for more on Roode’s WWE status and return.

