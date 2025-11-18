Don’t expect to see Liv Morgan on WWE Raw tonight.

Because she’s not there.

Heading into the show, there were rumors to the contrary that suggested Liv Morgan was backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York along with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee, all of whom are set to make returns on the show.

In an update, one source is reporting that the rumors are untrue, and that Liv Morgan is not, in fact, scheduled to make her long-awaited WWE television return on tonight’s Monday Night Raw show at MSG in NYC.

For those who missed the initial report, you can read it below.

A major episode of WWE Raw is on deck tonight, and Madison Square Garden may play host to more than a few surprises. According to one source, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, and AJ Lee are all expected backstage for the show. That trio showing up on the same night would mark a mix of long-awaited returns and unexpected cameos. AJ Lee hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since teaming with CM Punk to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at WrestlePalooza on September 20. Her presence alone would turn heads, especially given how rare appearances have been in recent years. Liv Morgan has been out even longer. She suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 Raw and underwent surgery shortly after. WWE never announced a timetable for her return, making tonight a potential milestone moment if she resurfaces. Reigns, meanwhile, last appeared on the September 29 Raw when he attacked The Vision during their match with The Usos. His tension with his cousins has only escalated since Crown Jewel, where he told them he didn’t want to “see them until Christmas” after they cost him a match. Whether that storyline continues or explodes inside MSG remains to be seen.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/17/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)