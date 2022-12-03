Tegan Nox is reportedly returning to WWE imminently.

It was previously mentioned that Nox was headed back to WWE, but no date was mentioned. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Nox’s return deal is done, and she’s likely to return soon, even imminently.

Nox has not wrestled since WWE released her on November 18, 2021 along with other budget cuts.

