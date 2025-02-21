Pwinsider has now confirmed that The Rock will announce that WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans next year.

A press conference is planned after SmackDown, likely with The Rock involved, and it will be streamed online.

The Rock’s appearance tonight was a last-minute decision, with the company shifting its plans overnight to accommodate it.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, The Rock posted a video of the Rolex watch Cody Rhodes gifted him before WrestleMania 40. The Final Boss has been teasing “f**king up someone’s life” on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived ✈️ This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40. Its time. #smackdown #live #tonight @usanetwork 8ET/7CT pic.twitter.com/mulKbgYc19 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.