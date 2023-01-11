WWE Hall of Famers are being booked for the upcoming RAW 30th Anniversary special.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are now scheduled to return to WWE TV that night.

As we’ve noted, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he was invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary show, while WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have indicated that they are also in talks to be there.

WWE updated their listings for the RAW 30th Anniversary show a few weeks back, with Ronda Rousey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being added. Others advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website include RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Matt Riddle.

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

