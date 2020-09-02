As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday main event will feature a Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man match for the vacant NXT Title with Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

In an update on the match, @Wrestlevotes reports that there were at least two ideas considered at one point – to have Pat McAfee cost Cole the match, or have the match end at a tie after 60 minutes so that they could begin next week’s episode with the sudden death overtime as the broadcast hit the air.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's main event and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

