“#WeWantCody.”

In 2024, it was the name for a viral social media movement that was designed to get WWE’s attention and convince them to allow Cody Rhodes to “finish his story” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 40, as opposed to stepping aside per a random request from The Rock.

In 2025, “#WeWantCody” still fits, only for a much different reason.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20.

His final on-camera appearance came in the form of a brief appearance on the WrestleMania 41 post-show, where he refused to stop and talk with Cathy Kelley, who was looking to get his immediate reaction to losing to Cena thanks to interference from Travis Scott.

Rhodes’ continued absence appears to be part of a planned break, as he is not being advertised for next week’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown.

While Rhodes isn’t expected to appear on the May 9 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand program, he is listed for the following week’s SmackDown broadcast, scheduled for Friday, May 16.

This likely confirms that WWE granted “The American Nightmare” time off through Backlash weekend, particularly since he was not included in creative plans and/or a match on the card for the upcoming premium live event at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Rhodes could return at the 5/10 PLE itself to set up his comeback storyline, however it is more likely that he finally resurfaces on WWE programming on the 5/16 SmackDown.

The 5/16 show is when the blue brand will begin a new slate of rivalries and stories to take them through their next big shows, which includes the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, FL., and WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, CA., which is the same day and location as the AAA x NXT: Worlds Collide event.