An update on WWE making a late change to original plans for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend has surfaced.

While on The Pat McAfee Show today to promote his WWE swan song on December 13 against Gunther, John Cena confirmed that he will, in fact, be closing the show at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to reports, the original plans for the show called for the Cena-Gunther match to open the show, and be given unlimited time, with the rest of the show being Cena’s call to dedicate the time to shining a big spotlight on the future of WWE, with the NXT vs. WWE exhibition matches.

Now, Cena himself has confirmed that a change has been made, and it will be himself and “The Ring General” going on last on Saturday night.

Also scheduled for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this weekend is Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” going one-on-one against current WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, WWE main roster Superstar Bayley squaring off against NXT standout performer Sol Ruca, as well as TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater joining forces with rising NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans to challenge WWE World Tag-Team Champions “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live via Peacock starting at 8/7c on Saturday, December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

