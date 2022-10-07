WWE will not be calling Legado del Fantasma to the main roster with Elektra Lopez.

It was previously reported that Lopez, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde were coming to SmackDown. It was then reported today that the group, minus Lopez, is currently backstage in Worcester, MA for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, while Zelina Vega is also at SmackDown and booked to return tonight with a new blonde look. Furthermore, it was also said that there was a recent “heavy pitch” to have Vega replace Lopez in Legado del Fantasma, but the change could not be confirmed.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider confirms that Lopez will not be debuting with the group on SmackDown. The original plan had Lopez getting called up with Escobar, Del Toro, and Wilde, but plans changed over the last 24 hours.

Despite exiting WWE NXT with her stablemates, the plan as of today is to call Legado del Fantasma to SmackDown without Lopez. It has not been confirmed that Vega will be joining the faction, but it seems like that is the direction.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lopez, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

