Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX for the WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are backstage for the Draft. Jade and Pretty Deadly have been mentioned in recent reports for discussed call-ups, but Perez has not.

It was reported earlier in the week that Bron Breakker was booked to be at SmackDown with real-life girlfriend Jade, but as of around 3:30pm ET, it could not be confirmed that Breakker is in Texas. It was noted that this may be a case of Breakker not being brought in as originally scheduled as he still has to challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28.

WWE announced the Draft pools for RAW and SmackDown, seen at this link, and confirmed that “Select NXT Superstars” will be drafted, but no names were specified.

As we’ve noted, other NXT Superstars recently discussed for potential Draft call-ups include Zoey Stark, Cameron Grimes, Ilja Dragunov, and Tyler Bate.

