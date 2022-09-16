WWE has reportedly changed plans for tonight’s Fatal 4 Way on SmackDown.

It was reported, via PWInsider, earlier how WWE was considering a change to tonight’s Fatal 4 Way to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, featuring Los Lotharios vs. The Street Profits vs. The New Day vs. Alpha Academy. Word then was that WWE officials were looking to replace Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios with Imperium and The Brawling Brutes.

In an update, the match will now feature only blue brand teams – Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes vs. The New Day.

There’s no word yet on why Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios and The Street Profits were replaced, or if they will still work tonight’s show. It was confirmed that Alpha Academy is backstage for the taping.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV with a “massive announcement”

* The New Day vs. Imperium vs. Hit ow vs. The Brawling Brutes to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (change has not been confirmed by WWE with Imperium, Hit Row and The Brawling Brutes replacing The Street Profits, Los Lotharios and Alpha Academy)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will appear and Bayley will wrestle (not confirmed by WWE)

