The first-ever WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event has arrived, and all signs point to a special return planned for tonight’s big show.

As rumored in recent days, injured WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is expected back as soon as tonight’s WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to one source, Reed is in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s show. Barring a last-minute change in plans, the expectation is that he will make his return at some point during the evening.

One obvious possibility would be an appearance during the Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker match.

Reed has ties to Breakker through The Vision, while previous reports have indicated that WWE has discussed a significant heel role for Reed upon his return. There has also been talk of a potential program between Reed and Femi, making tonight’s match a logical setting to get that rivalry underway.

“The Aus-Zilla” has been sidelined since suffering a distal biceps tear during a match in February. The injury required surgery and has kept the powerhouse out of action for more than six months.

As previously reported, Reed had recently returned to the WWE Performance Center as preparations for his comeback intensified. Creative plans for his return were also said to have been put in place, with indications that WWE intended to feature him prominently once medically cleared.

Now in Atlanta for Sunday Night’s Main Event, all signs point to Reed’s long-awaited return taking place tonight.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event, streaming live at 8/7c on Peacock, features Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin and a six-woman tag-team match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)