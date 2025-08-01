As noted, Lucha Libre en Chihuahua announced that AAA stars Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown have been pulled from their 8/2 show by WWE because “they were called” for appearances on WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight and/or WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday and Sunday night.

In an update, Mr. Iguana was spotted in the New York/New Jersey area on Friday, where the aforementioned trio of shows, as well as Monday’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Monday Night Raw all take place over the next several days.

How, if at all outside of a cameo appearance, he will be used at any of those shows, remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage, and again on Saturday and Sunday for WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage, as well as on Monday night for live WWE Raw results.

