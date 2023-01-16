WWE officials are reportedly moving forward with the Bobby Lashley heel turn.

We noted earlier this month how a heel turn for Lashley had been pitched within WWE creative in recent weeks. Lashley then returned from his storyline suspension/termination on last week’s RAW and took out WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while a shocked Seth Rollins looked on. This came amid rumors of WWE reuniting The Hurt Business on the red brand.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have decided to go “full speed ahead” with the previously-pitched Lashley heel turn.

It’s likely that Lashley will be involved in a big angle on tonight’s RAW from Cincinnati. WWE noted in their official RAW preview that Lashley is returning to RAW with unfinished business, but no other details were provided. We know that MVP is in town for tonight’s RAW, but there’s no word yet on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Lashley was rumored for a third match with Brock Lesnar some time during WrestleMania 39 Season, but that was never confirmed. Lashley recently announced his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 28.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.