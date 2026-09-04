A top WWE Superstar could be making his long-awaited return this weekend in the ATL.

Bronson Reed could be back on WWE television as soon as this weekend. Reed is reportedly medically cleared for an in-ring return, with some within WWE believing he could return to the road beginning with Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

WWE creative has already discussed plans for Reed’s comeback, with expectations that he will be back “very, very soon.” As previously reported, his name has also reportedly been discussed for a significant heel role upon his return to television.

There have been several indications in recent weeks that Reed was nearing a comeback. The WWE Superstar has documented his dramatic physical transformation on social media throughout his recovery and recently visited WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut (see video below).

During that trip, Reed reportedly filmed promotional material while also working through merchandise concepts and revisions, further fueling speculation that his return was imminent.

Reed has been sidelined since the February 23 episode of WWE Raw due to suffering a torn distal biceps in his right arm. He underwent surgery shortly afterward and has now spent more than six months away from the ring.

With Reed reportedly cleared, there is speculation that he could become involved in the Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi singles match at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Such an angle could potentially set the stage for Reed to enter a program with Femi. WWE reportedly wants to keep Femi occupied with meaningful programs before eventually moving toward a showdown with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Whether Reed actually appears in Atlanta remains to be seen, but all indications point toward his WWE return taking place as soon as the 9/6 Sunday Night’s Main Event show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite and F4WOnline.com)