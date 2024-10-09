You can officially pencil in a new match for the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view this weekend.

In a spoiler update to the card scheduled for the October 12 special event at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, a new tag-team match was announced during the AEW Rampage taping for the October 11 episode that took place after the live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on October 8 in Spokane, WA.

The Acclaimed came out for a promo segment during the 10/11 AEW Rampage taping before being attacked by MxM Collection, who vowed to beat them and take their spot at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this weekend, before teasing a “special surprise” in their corner that would “ensure they kill scissoring forever.”

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 results coverage from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.