TNA Slammiversary could feature a pair of notable additions, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

According to reports, there is an internal expectation within TNA that former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion Apollo Crews will make his debut for the promotion at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

If the plans come to fruition, Crews is expected to challenge Mustafa Ali for the TNA World Championship.

It remains to be seen what ring name he will use in TNA. Before signing with WWE, Crews competed on the independent scene under the name “Uhaa Nation.”

Meanwhile, former WWE producer and SmackDown writer Brian “Road Dogg” James has reportedly been spotted backstage at Slammiversary in Boston.

As previously rumored, James is expected to officially begin working with TNA in a backstage capacity, with speculation indicating he will join the company’s creative team following Tommy Dreamer’s departure from the role.

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.