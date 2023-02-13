We noted before how Sami Zayn is in town for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW from Brooklyn. In an update, Fightful Select reports that plans call for Zayn to hope the barrier like he did at recent RAW and SmackDown shows. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was not scheduled for RAW at last word.

WWE reportedly ordered a bunch of props for a backstage Valentine’s Day-themed segment on tonight’s RAW. They also brought in more than two dozen extras for RAW. Some of the extras were brought in for a backstage dining segment, while others are being used in the Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

A segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models was planned for tonight’s RAW at one point. Chelsea Green, who has appeared on RAW and SmackDown since returning at the Royal Rumble, is also backstage for the show.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Elimination Chamber go-home build

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs rematch

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

* Asuka, Carmella and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez

* Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

