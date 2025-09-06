Did WWE spoil the return of “The Beast Incarnate” on SmackDown tonight?

As noted, WWE legend Brock Lesnar is expected to make his first WWE appearance since his shocking return in the closing moments of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 at tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Per usual, tonight’s broadcast opened up with various arrival shots of WWE Superstars in the parking lot outside of the host-venue for the show.

When Chicago’s favorite son himself, CM Punk, was shown walking and sipping a cup of coffee, a giant fella with a familiar-looking tattoo and cowboy hat was seen in the far background of the shot.

Many pro wrestling fans and social media circles have shared the video footage and imagery as proof that Brock Lesnar will indeed be appearing on tonight’s WWE SmackDown in “The Windy City.”