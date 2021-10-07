Former WCW star Crowbar worked last night’s pre-Dynamite AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings in Philadelphia. He faced Joey Janela in a match that saw interference from ECW Original The Blue Meanie.

The pre-match angle saw Kiss cut an anti-Philly promo, knocking hardcore wrestling and Ben Simmons for leaving The Philadelphia 76ers. Kiss tried to leave, but was stopped by Meanie to a big pop.

You can click here for full Elevation spoilers.

After last night’s post-Dynamite Rampage tapings, ECW Originals Taz, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho and Jerry Lynn addressed the crowd. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan was in the ring with them. Khan introduced them as some of his heroes.

You can click here for full Rampage spoilers from last night.

Below are a few shots of the ECW and WCW stars at last night’s AEW tapings, including footage of the post-show segment with Khan:

Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) cut a heel promo on the crowd and beat Crowbar (w/ The Blue Meanie). Sonny Kiss tried and failed to attack Joey afterward, taking a moonsault from Rossi. pic.twitter.com/8QASv9AP2M — Brian :: PWChronicle… Black Lives Matter (@pwchronicle) October 6, 2021

Crowbar had a match with Joey Janela for AEW Elevation!😮 AWESOME!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TIJTHuYsyq — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) October 6, 2021

