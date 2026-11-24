This Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped on Monday night after the live episode of WWE Raw from Wichita, Kansas.

For those interested, you can check out Complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For November 27 Show From Wichita, KS..

During the taping, a big title change took place, as the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships changed hands.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley beat Michin and B-Fab to recapture the titles.

Video footage of the title change has surfaced via social media, which you can check out below.