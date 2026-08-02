Fresh behind-the-scenes footage from WWE SummerSlam has given fans a new look at how Liv Morgan’s successful Women’s World Championship defense was put together.

A video making the rounds online shows Raquel Rodriguez crawling underneath the ring well before she made her on-screen appearance during Morgan’s match against IYO SKY. The footage reveals Rodriguez was already in position while Morgan and SKY were still in the middle of the bout, highlighting just how far in advance WWE had planned the interference.

When the time came, Rodriguez emerged from under the ring alongside Roxanne Perez, just as seen during the broadcast. The pair rushed to ringside in an attempt to help Morgan, although SKY briefly neutralized both women with a dive to the floor.

Despite SKY’s efforts, the distraction ultimately worked in Morgan’s favor, allowing her to defeat SKY and retain the Women’s World Championship. The victory marked Morgan’s first successful title defense in more than 100 days.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.