Giulia’s announcement this week will be a big one.

As noted, the popular women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media over the weekend to announce that she will be appearing at the Marigold show on Tuesday, July 30, at Korakuen Hall to make an announcement.

“We have an announcement to make to everyone at Korakuen Hall,” Giulia wrote via X on Sunday. “Let me say it with my own mouth and look into your faces.”

In an update, PWInsider.com has shed some light on what Giulia will be announcing.

According to the report, Giulia’s announcement will be her announcing the timeline of when she will be leaving Japan to officially start her run as part of the WWE NXT talent roster in the U.S.

Make sure to check back here on 7/30 for a complete recap of Giulia’s announcement from the Marigold show at Korakuen Hall in Japan.