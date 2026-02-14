The AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event is “in the can.”

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments last night in Australia for the show airing this evening.

Heading into the show, a featured match being advertised was “Timeless” Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy taking on Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders, with the person who gets pinned getting their head shaved.

When all was said-and-done, the fan-favorite team of the “Timeless One” and “Freshly Squeezed” picked up the victory, with Storm scoring the pin on Yuta.

Per the match stipulations, once the match was over, Yuta’s head was shaved (see video below).

