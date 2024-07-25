Another new championship match is now confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Darby Allin won the Royal Rampage main event at the AEW Rampage taping at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on Wednesday night, July 24, 2024.

Allin, who last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli to win the battle royal, will now move on to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the annual AEW Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is scheduled for September 25, 2024 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

