At Saturday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Nashville, TN, Heath Slater made his return.

Fightful Select reported the news. He had been on the sidelines this whole year with an injury that resulted in him getting surgery done.

Slater joined Impact after he was released by WWE last year due to budget cuts. Once in Impact, he reunited with his former teammate Rhino.

We will post spoilers from the tapings when that information becomes available.