A wrestling legend is returning to AEW television soon.

AEW held their television taping for the Christmas day episode of AEW Dynamite On 34th Street on Sunday at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Kicking off the double taping, which also includes matches being filmed for the December 27 episode of AEW Rampage, was the return of Taz.

“The Human Suplex Machine” made his return to the commentary desk for the 12/25 AEW on TBS show after missing several shows while recovering from his total knee replacement surgery.

Check back here later this evening for complete AEW Dynamite On 34th Street spoilers.