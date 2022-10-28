As noted, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown later tonight from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to be at the taping, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Wyatt is set to be featured on both episodes.

The current plan calls for several pieces of Wyatt’s past to be included in some of the segments filmed tonight, at least based on the creative done on Thursday.

Wyatt’s rocking chair used in his initial WWE run was to be brought to tonight’s taping, while The Fiend mask is also set to be used. Regarding the mask, the current plan calls for it to be ripped up by someone, either Wyatt or another talent.

