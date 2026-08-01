“The Biggest Party of the Summer” is going to end in violent fashion this evening.

Two big late updates surfaced just as the three-hour ‘Countdown to WWE SummerSlam Saturday’ pre-show was getting officially off-and-running.

As we noted moments ago, the chairs inside the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. feature a graphic advertising CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight.

Despite WWE not yet officially announcing the Street Fight stipuluation, Punk himself shared the chair image via his Instagram page ahead of tonight’s show.

In another big late development, one source is reporting that the final match that will close out WWE SummerSlam Saturday this evening as the main event will be the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III showdown inside Hell In A Cell.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SummerSlam Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)