Bronco Nima’s run with Perros del Mal appears to be coming to an end.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Nima is no longer part of the group, with an angle removing him from Perros del Mal already filmed but yet to air. Dave Meltzer noted that while some people wanted Nima to remain with the faction long-term, others ultimately decided to move in a different direction.

“It’s been filmed. It has not aired yet, but yes, he’s gonna be out,” Meltzer stated. “I have no idea why he was in in the first place.”

Meltzer added that there had been support for keeping Nima with the group beyond his initial appearances.

“I know there were people who wanted him in for the long haul and I guess that other people decided that they didn’t want him in anymore,” he said.

Before that development plays out on television, Nima is scheduled to face Penta on Saturday’s AAA on Fox episode. The match carries the stipulation that Penta must join Perros del Mal if Nima defeats him.

The bout was taped last Saturday following an angle that aired during the live broadcast.

The 28-year-old Nima also competes for WWE NXT as a member of OTM.