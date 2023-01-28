WWE is just a couple of hours away from presenting their Royal Rumble premium live event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Fightful Select has revealed the match order for this evening’s event. If you wish to avoid knowing the order than consider everything below a SPOILER.

-Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show.

-Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is second.

-Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss is third.

-Women’s Royal Rumble is fourth.

-Musical performance by HARDY

-Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title will headline.