The WWE action in Seattle, WA. got off to an early start on Friday night.

In a number of ways.

Not only did Charlotte Flair attack Tiffany Stratton before the show went on the air, the company also taped matches inside the Climate Pledge Arena for future episodes of WWE Speed on X.

Among them was the scheduled WWE Speed Women’s Championship title tilt between reigning champion Candice LeRae and the woman who emerged from the latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament, Sol Ruca.

The match was taped prior to the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown going on the air on the USA Network and Netflix, and saw Ruca defeat LeRae to become the brand new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

The LeRae-Ruca title tilt is scheduled to air as part of the WrestleMania 41 Week episode of WWE Speed on X on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12/11c.