Although WWE previously announced Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins has been pulled from tonight’s SummerSlam, Riddle will be a part of the show.

PWInsider reports that Riddle is currently backstage at the show and will be appearing to give an interview or a promo about being attacked by Rollins last Monday night on Raw.

As previously reported, WWE is planning for Riddle vs. Rollins to happen at the Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3.