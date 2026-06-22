WWE has footage “in the can” for future episodes of AAA On FOX.
On June 20, the company taped matches and segments for the weekly AAA on FOX show.
Featured below are complete spoilers from the 6/20 taping:
Mr. Iguana & La Parka def. Drago & Dinámico and Money Machine.
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lola Vice def. La Hiedra.
Damian Priest made his AAA debut, hinting that he wants to win gold in AAA.
Lady Shani def. Flammer. La Catalina and Las Tóxicas all got involved in the match.
Lady Shani and La Catalina had a confrontation
Galeno def. Mecha Wolf. Omos and Dorian Roldán were watching the match from the ramp and Omos told Roldán he wanted a match with Galeno.
El Fiscal vs. Abismo Negro fought to a no contest after Los Perros del Mal attacked both men.
After the match, Los Perros del Mal continued their attack on Fiscal.