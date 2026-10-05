WWE has footage “in the can” for future episodes of AAA On FOX.

On October 3, the company taped matches and segments for the weekly AAA on FOX show.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the 10/3 taping:

* Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo Americano) def. Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento & Takuma)

* Las Tóxicas in-ring segment leads to Flammer and La Hiedra having tension.

* Taurus def. El Fiscal. Abismo Negro interferes.

* El Fiscal challenged Abismo Negro Jr. to a match at Heroes Inmortales.

* Psycho Clown and Pagano brawl. Psycho attacks El Noa Noa Style.

* El Carnicero appears

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Number One Contenders Match: Mini Vikingo def. Nobu-San, Joaquin Wilde and Jack Cartwheel

* AAA World Tag Team Championships: Los Wagners Brothers (GALENO & Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) (c) def. El Mesias & Mecha Wolf to retain the titles.

* Perros del Mal attack Los Wagners. La Parka, Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa make the save. Perros del Mal rip off Penta’s mask.