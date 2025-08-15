On Thursday night, All Elite Wrestling taped the August 16th episode of AEW Collision from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.

You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** from the show:

* Toni Storm cut a promo. She was attacked by Athena and Billie Starkz. Mina Shirakawa made the save.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) attacked Bandido backstage. Brody King chased them to the ring. Stokely threw powder at Brody. FTR hit Shatter Machine.

* Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

* Ricochet defeated Ace Austin.

* Tony Khan announced Ace Austin is All Elite.

* Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

* Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay.

* Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo and Queen Aminata all got involved in a post match brawl. Harley Cameron came out to help Tay and Queen.

* Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith.

* Anthony Bowens yelled at Renee Paquette for asking about Max Caster.

* Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Hechicero and Lee Moriarty.

* Nigel will face Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.

(Credit: Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated)