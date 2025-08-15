On Thursday night, All Elite Wrestling taped the August 16th episode of AEW Collision from the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH.
You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** from the show:
* Toni Storm cut a promo. She was attacked by Athena and Billie Starkz. Mina Shirakawa made the save.
* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) attacked Bandido backstage. Brody King chased them to the ring. Stokely threw powder at Brody. FTR hit Shatter Machine.
* Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight
* Ricochet defeated Ace Austin.
* Tony Khan announced Ace Austin is All Elite.
* Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.
* Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay.
* Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo and Queen Aminata all got involved in a post match brawl. Harley Cameron came out to help Tay and Queen.
* Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith.
* Anthony Bowens yelled at Renee Paquette for asking about Max Caster.
* Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Hechicero and Lee Moriarty.
* Nigel will face Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.
(Credit: Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated)