The final AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 “go-home” show is in the books.

In addition to the final episode of AEW Dynamite leading up to the highly-anticipated annual co-promoted pay-per-view event from All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, the final episode of AEW Collision before the show was also taped on Wednesday night.

Following the June 26 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, matches and segments were taped for the June 29 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete spoiler results from the AEW Collision taping for 6/29.

AEW COLLISION SPOILERS (Taped On 6/26 For 6/29 Airing) * Serena Deeb defeated Kelly Madan



* Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii defeated TMDK’s Robbie Eagles & Shane Haste



* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Lady Frost in a non-title match — TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was ringside for the match



* Hechicero defeated Kevin Blackwood



* Daniel Garcia defeated The Butcher



* Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida defeated Deonna Purrazzo — Purrazzo attacked Shida after the match, with Thunder Rosa making the save



* El Phantasmo, Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush & Dante Martin

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for detailed live AEW Collision results coverage.