The road to AEW Worlds End 2024 continued with the holiday week television tapings for the company held at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City over the weekend.

As noted, the company taped this week’s AEW Dynamite on 34th Street episode for Wednesday’s show on Christmas Day on December 25 (Spoilers Here), as well as this week’s AEW Rampage, the last show for the series “in the foreseeable future,” airing on December 27 (Spoilers Here).

Coming out of the taping, the semifinals for the 2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament are set, with Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher on one side of the bracket, as well as defending AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet on the other side. The winners of those two matches will face off in the finals.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for this Saturday night, December 28, 2024, at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida:

* MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole (Dynamite Diamond Ring)

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander (TBS Title)

* Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW International Title)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Ricochet (Continental Classic Semifinals)

* Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher (Continental Classic Semifinals)

* Okada/Ricochet winner vs. Ospreay/Fletcher winner (Continental Classic Finals)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White (AEW Title)

