Below are results to the dark matches that were filmed ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. These bouts will air on Monday’s edition of AEW’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark: Elevation.

-Thunder Rosa defeated Kayla Sparks

-The Dark Order defeated Eric James/TJ Crawford/Dean Alexander/Kevin Tibbs

-Paul Wight defeated VSK/RSP/CPA in a handicap match. The Gunn Club watched from the stage.

