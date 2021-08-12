Below are the full results to this Monday’s (August 16th) episode of Dark: Elevation, which was filmed before and after last night’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. SPOILERS AHEAD.

-2.0 defeated Duke Davis/Gannon Jones

-Diamante defeated Julia Hart

-Joey Janela defeated Alan Angels

-Hikaru Shida defeated Kiera Hogan

-Lance Archer defeated enhancement talent

-Thunder Rosa defeated Ray Lyn

-PAC defeated Anthony Bowens

-Brian Cage defeated Joe Keys

-Sammy Guevara defeated Serpentico

-Jade Cargill defeated Kate Arquette

-The Lucha Bros defeated The Hybrid-2

(H/T Wrestling Observer)