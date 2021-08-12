Below are the full results to this Monday’s (August 16th) episode of Dark: Elevation, which was filmed before and after last night’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh. SPOILERS AHEAD.
-2.0 defeated Duke Davis/Gannon Jones
-Diamante defeated Julia Hart
-Joey Janela defeated Alan Angels
-Hikaru Shida defeated Kiera Hogan
-Lance Archer defeated enhancement talent
-Thunder Rosa defeated Ray Lyn
-PAC defeated Anthony Bowens
-Brian Cage defeated Joe Keys
-Sammy Guevara defeated Serpentico
-Jade Cargill defeated Kate Arquette
-The Lucha Bros defeated The Hybrid-2
