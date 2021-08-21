Prior to this week’s AEW Rampage TV event in Chicago, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark:
Tay Conti defeated local talent
Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck
Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky defeated GPA & Mat Fitchett
Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico
Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx
2point0 defeated Travis Titan & local talent
The Bunny defeated Sierra
QT Marshall defeated Evil Uno
Joey Janela defeated Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony
PAC defeated Matt Sydal
Thunder Rosa defeated Heather Reckless
Varsity Blonds defeated Ren Jones and Braden Lee
Kris Statlander defeated Selene Grey
Powerhouse Hobbs over Shawn Dean
Britt Baker (with Reba and Jamie Hayter) came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. She called herself the greatest athlete ever to grace the United Center and referred to “Brittcago.” Jamie Hayter hyped her match with Red Velvet, and Velvet ran in and attacked her. They fought on the floor, with Hayter getting the upper hand before Kris Statlander ran in for the save.
Dante Martin defeated Alan Angels (aka ‘V’)
Lucha Bros defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
John Silver and 10 of the Dark Order defeated Cal Hero and a local talent
