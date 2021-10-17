Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV event in Miami, Floria at the James Knight Center, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, per Jacob Cohen:

Jamie Hayter def. Tiffany ???

The Gunn Club def. Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer, and Diamond Sheik

Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Red Velvet def. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Diamanté

Jade Cargill and Smart Mark Sterling cut a promo about how she should be the TBS Champion.

Lance Archer def. an unknown jobber.

Frankie Kazarian def. Aaron Solo

Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan V Angels, & 10 def. Daniel Garcia, Serpentico, & 2.0