Reddit user SpaceForce1, who has provided legitimate AEW Dynamite spoilers in the past, has revealed spoilers from the recent AEW Dynamite tapings for the special Holiday Bash episode that will air Wednesday, December 23 on TNT. Below are full spoilers:

* MJF and Chris Jericho defeated Top Flight. The match went quite long and MJF got the winning pin. MJF and Jericho cut a promo in the ring after the match, but the promo had to be re-filmed

* Sting was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone. Schiavone wants to know what Sting’s motivation in AEW is. Sting talks about his glory days and coming up in the business with Dusty Rhodes. He does an impression of Dusty talking about “color” (blood). Sting says he came to AEW because he saw Dusty’s offspring leading the charge and he felt like he had to be a part of it. Sting is about to talk about AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, but Team Taz comes out to interrupt. Taz calls Schiavone a jabroni and blames him for all the hype around Sting’s arrival because of his “it’s STIIIIING” catchphrase, which Taz mocks with a goofy impression. Ricky Starks says he doesn’t care how Sting feels about Darby Allin or Cody Rhodes, but he’s getting tired of Sting sticking his nose in their business. Taz urges the team to charge the ring, but as soon as they do, the lights go out. When they come back up, Sting was ready for them and has backup. Taz says he’s “taking the high road” and calls off his team

* Jurassic Express defeated The Dark Order. After the match, FTR and Tully Blanchard appear on the big screen and follow up on the “stupid dinosaur” trash talk from last week, apparently building towards a match or feud between the two teams

* PAC defeated The Butcher. PAC attacked early as The Bunny screamed at ringside. The Butcher fought back at times with power moves, hitting a powerbomb for a 2 count at one point. Conflict between the two stables at ringside led to Butcher getting distracted, stalling him long enough for PAC to take advantage and hit the Black Arrow. After the match, PAC and Lance Archer face off in the ring for a heated showdown. Archer walks away before they can fight

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford come out for their wedding announcement. Kip talks about the wedding and gestures at the big screen for the reveal of the wedding date. Best Friends’ music hits and their entrance video is on the screen. Kip and Miro act pissed at first, but it’s a troll. They laugh and start up another video from earlier in the night that shows Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy standing at the back of an ambulance while Trent gets loaded in on a stretcher. Cassidy and Chuck hop in the back and the ambulance leaves. Back to Kip who says it’s unfortunate that Best Friends won’t be able to make it tonight. He tees up the announcement one more time, and this time the big screen shows their wedding announcement. Kip and Penelope will be having a beach themed wedding on February 3rd at Beach Break. Miro couldn’t be more excited to be the best man

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Evil Uno. They fight out of the ring and back in at one point. The finish comes when Uno goes for a splash in the corner but misses, allowing Rhodes to capitalize and finish him. After the match, Uno propositions Rhodes once again to join The Dark Order. Rhodes kicks him and The Dark Order charges the ring. Uno tries to back them off but the brawl doesn’t stop until Rhodes gets help from the back and Dark Order retreats

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida wins a non-title squash match. After the match, Abadon comes out and there are more teases for their title match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks retain their titles over The Acclaimed in the main event. This was described as a Bucks match with Superkicks, Superkick Parties, and a few nice Doomsday Device riffs from The Acclaimed

* There was a bonus segment where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega lost the title to Brodie Lee, but not really. Omega came out and joined The Young Bucks in the ring as they offered a spot in The Elite to Brodie Lee Jr., Brodie’s 8 year old son. The Dark Order came out and started a brawl that led to Omega and Brodie Jr. having a title match. Brodie Jr. jumped on Omega’s back, made him tap out with a rear naked choke, and was announced by Justin Roberts as the new AEW World Champion. This was described as fun stuff that may have been some kind of Christmas present for Brodie’s son, or maybe filmed for Being The Elite or The Dark Order’s YouTube stuff, but was probably just a fun segment for Brodie Jr. This was not a real title change

