AEW will present their highly-anticipated Grand Slam: Australia special event tonight in Brisbane.

The show was taped and is already in the can. Featured below are spoiler results.

* Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay White & Cope in a Brisbane Brawl

* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews to retain

* Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World title

