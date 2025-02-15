AEW will present their highly-anticipated Grand Slam: Australia special event tonight in Brisbane.
The show was taped and is already in the can. Featured below are spoiler results.
* Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay White & Cope in a Brisbane Brawl
* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews to retain
* Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World title
🚨 TONIGHT!@KennyOmegamanX & @willospreay vs. @kylefletcherpro & AEW International Champion @takesoup will KICK OFF #AEWGrandSlam Australia, immediately after @NBAonTNT All-Star Game on @tntdrama and @sportsonmax at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT
You won't want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/EaiDh9Sg5p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2025